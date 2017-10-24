Kamloops Mounties seek suspects in double shooting

Two men were shot in a house at 217 Nelson Ave. at about 11:30 a.m., Monday

  Oct. 24, 2017
  • News

Kamloops this Week

Kamloops Mounties continue to search for the suspect or suspects in a double-shooting on the North Shore on Monday.

Two men were shot in a house at 217 Nelson Ave. at about 11:30 a.m. One victim staggered across Fortune Drive to the McDonald’s restaurant, where he was treated by paramedics and taken to Royal Inland Hospital.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said one shooting victim remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the second man shot received minor injuries.

“Neither victim is co-operating with police,” Shelkie said. “It is too early in the investigation to say if this shooting is gang- or drug-related.”

Shelkie said police used a search warrant to probe the house on Monday night, but added nothing has been found to indicate what instigated the shots being fired or identify the suspects. At least one bullet hole was found in the back door of the house.

The house in which the shooting took place is a smaller, older home next to the Central Apartments building at the corner of Fortune Drive and Nelson Avenue.

Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay told KTW the home is familiar to officers.

“The address is very well known to police,” Pillay said. “We come here on a regular basis and we consider it a problem residence.”

Police are asking anyone who saw people or vehicles in the area during the time of the shooting to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

