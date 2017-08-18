Kelowna fire fighters respond to boat in trouble

Initial report says 10 people on board a sinking boat in Okanagan Lake.

Update 4:02 p.m. aug 18:

Rescue crews report no one was injured but a few of the passengers are quite shaken by their ordeal on the lake Friday afternoon.

Update 3:33 p.m. Aug 18:

Rescue crews report they are on their way back to shore with the nine passengers and they got the disabled patio boat running. It is being driven in to shore too.

Update 3:43 p.m. Aug 18:

The fire department’s boat and the RCMP have reached the boat in distress and officials say there are nine people, all with life jackets.

The boat has not sunk but it’s engines are not working.

Officials are currently figuring out how to tow the disabled boat back into shore so it is not left floating, untethered, in the middle of the lake.

The boat is described as a “patio” boat.

Update 3:30 p.m. Aug 18:

The boat in distress is reportedly local five kilometres north of the Delta Grand Okanagan Hotel, well off shore.

Original story:

Kelowna fire fighters are responding to a report of a boat, with 10 people on board, sinking off the downtown lakeshore near the Delta Grand Hotel.

Initial reports Friday afternoon say the people on board are all wearing life jackets. Ambulances have also been dispatched.

The police boat is on scene and the fire department’s boat is also heading to the scene to assist.

The Capital News has a reporter heading to the scene.

More to follow