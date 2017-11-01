The Kelowna Art Gallery.—Image: Tripadvisor

Kelowna Art Gallery getting more room to store works

Federal government grant helps gallery expand its vault

A federal grant is helping the Kelowna Art Gallery’s permanent art collection have a little bit more space to grow.

The grant provides funds for what the art gallery says is significant upgrade to the storage vault that houses more than 800 of the works that are in the collection.

“The permanent collection is one of the cornerstones of the institution and all of the works of art are held in trust by the City of Kelowna for its citizens,” said executive director Nataley Nagy. “This reconfiguration allows us to make better use of the space and also offers us the opportunity to look toward the future expansion of the collection.”

The storage vault is both climate and environmentally-controlled, which allows for the careful preservation and conservation of the works inside. At the time of this release, the collection contains 881 pieces by 166 different artists. The majority of pieces in the collection are by contemporary Canadian artists, with a small number of historical Canadian pieces.

“Our government understands the value of preserving our heritage collections,” said Kelowna–Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr. “This contribution to the Kelowna Art Gallery through the Canadian Heritage Museums Assistance Program will improve the preservation and additional security of a collection of over 800 valuable pieces of Canadian history and art.”

Members of the public can now view and explore the works in the permanent collection online at www.kelownaartgallery.com.

The Kelowna Art Gallery is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Previous story
Okanagan regiment centre of Remembrance Day presentation
Next story
NYC truck attack: Investigators scour driver’s background

Just Posted

Tech help for vulnerable Okanagan women

Kelowna tech company YodelMe that’s created an app that allows people to stay in touch.

Kelowna Art Gallery getting more room to store works

Federal government grant helps gallery expand its vault

Okanagan regiment centre of Remembrance Day presentation

Kelowna - Professor Howard Hisdal will be speaking on the Okanagan’s involvement in Vimy Ridge

Kelowna claiming $2.2 million in flood relief from the province

A much bigger claim is still to come to cover the cost of recovering from this spring’s flooding

11 years of fireworks in Lake Country

The annual fireworks show will be held at 8 p.m. at Beasley Park

Stars’ Benn and Hitchcock back in familiar surroundings

With the NHL’s Dallas Stars in Kelowna for two days, its biggest star recalls playing for the Rockets

Heart valve invented

UBC Okanagan comes up with new heart valve

NYC truck attack: Investigators scour driver’s background

11 people died in the attack in Manhattan

Age group registrations open for Super League Triathlon-Penticton

Super League Triathlon is a three-day format featuring both age group and professional athletes

ICBC rates go up 6.4 per cent Nov. 1

B.C. motorists will pay an average increase of $4.75 per month for basic insurance coverage

Letter: Finding another lane on Bennett bridge

Kelowna letter writer has an idea how to help traffic congestion

Rockets open road swing Wednesday night

WHL club begins a stretch of road games in Tri City before heading to the island

DeHart: What’s going in the old East Side Mario’s

Kelowna hotelier takes a tour around the business scene in the city in her weekly column

Editorial: Sex workers in need of help

Kelowna editorial calls for more creative community thinking to help women at risk

Most Read