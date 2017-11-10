Kelowna-based airline thank those who serve with a discount

Kelowna’s Flair Airlines has announced a permanent 10 per cent discount for members of the Canadian Armed Forces, veterans, RCMP members and their immediate families.—Image: Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is giving members of Canada’s military an air fare break.

The Kelowna-based low-cost airline has announced it will institute a permanent 10 per cent discount for all Canadian Armed Forces members, veterans, RCMP members (both currently serving and veterans), members of the Extended Defence Team, plus their spouses and dependent children.

With more than one million men and women eligible, the offer will be available exclusively through the CF Appreciation website said the airline.

“We are proud of our Canadian Forces Community and the sacrifices they make for the sake of our country and communities,” said Chris Lapointe, vice-president of commercial operations for Flair Airlines. “We count this as our privilege to extend this offer to them.”

As an industry partner with the CF Appreciation Program, Flair said it plans to provide what it describes as “the absolute lowest fares,” making it possible for families to connect and reunite after long absences or, in many cases, provide options for affordable vacations.

As Flair’s route network expands over the next several months, CAF members will be able to travel across the country as well as vacation to the south.

For information on how to access the discount code, armed forces members are asked to go to www.cfappreciaton.ca.

The unique code will be available towards the end of November and further details will be made available in the coming weeks, said the airline Friday.

“On behalf of Flair Airlines, we wish to say thank-you for the service and commitment each member of the Canadian Forces community has made to this country,” said Lapointe.

