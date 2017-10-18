Kelowna city hall announces temporary pedestrian bridge and road closure

And the Westbank First Nation announces the installation of new sidewalk on its lands

A short stretch of Enterprise Way in Kelowna will be closed next week for the installation of utilities for a new development.—Image: Google Maps

Drivers and pedestrians in two areas of Kelowna will be affected by two upcoming closures announced by the city.

The first, happening today and tomorrow, is the closure of the pedestrian bridge connecting the Lake Avenue Beach Access to City Park over Mill Creek.

It will be temporarily closed to allow for the widening and re-paving of the asphalt pathway through the beach access.

During the closure, there will be no connection between the beach access and City Park.

Commuters are encouraged to use another route.

Access to the beach will remain open from the Lake Avenue side.

And, starting next week—Oct. 23—Enterprise Way will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Spall Road and Enterprise Court.

The closure will allow for work to install utilities for the new development at 1920 Enterprise Way. The work is expected to be completed and the road fully re-opened on Friday, Oct. 27.

During the closures, a marked detour route will be setup on Enterprise Court.

Drivers are asked to obey all signs and traffic safety personnel, as the city attempts to minimize disruptions for motorists, residents and businesses in the area.

Meanwhile, over on the Westside, the Westbank First Nation says it has completed 900 metres of new sidewalk along parts of Old Okanagan Highway and Shannon Lake Road.

The work coincides with the City of West Kelowna’s recently opened new Shannon Lake Road Bridge.

The city and the WFN said they are working together to avoid traffic delays and improve the safety and walkability of area roadways.

The new portion of sidewalk brings to amount of sidewalk build on the WFN lands to 8.2 kilometres.

