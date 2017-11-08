Kelowna civic award nominations open

Nominations can be made until Jan. 26

Kelowna’s will honour its own next April with civic awards.—Image: Capital News file

The time is now for nominating someone for a City of Kelowna civic award.

The 43rd annual Civic and Community Awards nomination period opened Monday and will run until Jan. 26.

Fifteen categories, recognizing outstanding contributions to sports, the arts, the environment and volunteering by individuals and corporations are up for grabs, including the city’s man and woman of the year awards and awards for the young male and female volunteers of the year.

Nominations can be made online at the city’s website or with hard copy forms available from City Hall, the Parkinson Recreation Centre and at all local library branches. They can be submitted on-line by email or in person at the Parkinson Recreation Centre.

The city’s Dawn Wilkinson said three finalists in each category will be named and the winner announced at the annual awards gala at the Kelowna Community Theatre April 26.

For the fourth year, scholarships will be awarded to the winners of the young volunteers awards.

City council can also decide if it wants to award its Anita Tozer Memorial Award, given to someone council feels should be recognized for an extraordinary contribution to quality of life in the city. Last year it was awarded to former school district superintendent and former school board chairman Murli Pendharkar.

