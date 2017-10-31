During the flooding earlier this year, lake water at Kelowna’s Rotary Beach Park surpassed the barriers put in place to protect the beach.—Image credit: Warren Henderson/Capital News

Kelowna claiming $2.2 million in flood relief from the province

A much bigger claim is still to come to cover the cost of recovering from this spring’s flooding

The City of Kelowna has submitted two claims to the province for reimbursement of a total of $2.2 million to cover its costs during the spring flooding that hit the Central Okanagan earlier this year.

Representatives of Emergency Management B.C. (EMBC) were in Kelowna on Monday to go over the claims with city staff.

According to city finance division director Genelle Davidson, the task of gathering all the paper work related to every aspect of dealing with the flooding event was a big one.

“This particular event was more complicated because (the response) was multi-jurisdictional,” she said.

With each municipality in the region submitting its own claims for reimbursement from the province, Emergency Management B.C. will have its work cut out for it sifting through all the claims.

Davidson said the meeting on Monday was to make sure the city had provided all the information required in a format acceptable to the EMBC officials.

The request for event response reimbursement—which is 100 per cent—is separate from any request that the city plans to make for reimbursement of money it paid out to deal with the recovery from the flooding.

Davidson said that reimbursement is 80 per cent of what the city paid out and she anticipated the figure will be much larger than the $1.2 million and $1 million claims the city is making for dealing with the flooding event as it occurred.

City finance staff will send a report to city council Monday outlining the request it will make for recovery fund reimbursement from the province.

Davidson said she could not divulge details prior to it going to going council but said the will be substantially larger than the event reimbursement claims.

In August, West Kelowna said the flooding had caused $4.1 million worth of damage to its infrastructure and has a massive impact on its operations during the spring.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Public portable defibrillator now at seniors’ residence in Kelowna
Next story
Inmate suing Okanagan Correctional over cart crash

Just Posted

Stars’ Benn and Hitchcock back in familiar surroundings

With the NHL’s Dallas Stars in Kelowna for two days, its biggest star recalls playing for the Rockets

Kelowna claiming $2.2 million in flood relief from the province

A much bigger claim is still to come to cover the cost of recovering from this spring’s flooding

11 years of fireworks in Lake Country

The annual fireworks show will be held at 8 p.m. at Beasley Park

Gas price hike will get worse

Prices across BC Interior expected to reach 125.9/litre mark

2015 plane crash report coming Thursday

The plane, belonging to Kelowna-based Carson Air, crashed into Vancouver’s North Shore mountains

Scare School

Students at Harwood Elementary show off their spooky spirt at their annual Halloween parade

Gallery collection grows

The Kelowna Art Gallery’s collection is getting bigger thanks to a grant from the federal government

Early taste of winter coming

Get your boots out and check your tires, Environment Canada says winter is on its way.

Scare School

Students at Harwood Elementary show off their spooky spirt at their annual Halloween parade

VIDEO: What’s plan B for Massey tunnel, opposition asks

Premier John Horgan wants ‘biggest benefit to public’

Police canvass area regarding missing woman

Salmon Arm residents questioned about Sept. 3, shown photos of Nicole Bell.

Unique honour for Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association

TOTA adopted into international sustainable tourism institute

Inmate suing Okanagan Correctional over cart crash

Inmate reportedly asked to see health care staff a second time for weeks with no response

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

Most Read