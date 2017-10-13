Kelowna comedy for kids in Nepal

Working with a group called The Small World in Nepal, HOPE is looking to raise $30,000 to build an earthquake resistant school so students can continue to attend school and receive an education in a safe environment.

Join the HOPE crew on Friday Oct. 13 at Rusty’s Steakhouse and Sports Lounge

A local charity is hoping to tap into people’s funny bones for a fundraiser that will help kids in Nepal.

Hope for the Nations (HOPE), is inviting the public out for an evening of live comedy, pub-grub, entertainment, and good times at Night for Nepal, an evening that aims to raise money for a school-building project taking place in the Solukhumbu District of Nepal.

The event takes place tonight at Rusty’s Steakhouse and Sports Lounge.

Following the 2015 earthquake in Nepal, Hope for the Nations were able to help provide multiple temporary structures to serve as classrooms that allowed children at risk to remain in school.

This week, they’re hoping to help fund a permanent solution.

“We’re excited to be offering a fun-filled fundraiser night here in Kelowna,” stated Patricia Phillips, executive director for HOPE. “All proceeds will be used to fund a much needed construction project enabling ongoing education for impoverished areas of Nepal where access to education is often limited or unavailable.”

Earthquake resistant schools provide a safe place for children to receive an education. Those that were built prior to the earthquake are still standing today with no significant structural damages. Working with a group called The Small World in Nepal, HOPE is looking to raise $30,000 to build an earthquake resistant school so students can continue to attend school and receive an education in a safe environment.

You can join the HOPE crew on Friday Oct. 13 at Rusty’s Steakhouse and Sports Lounge (1-1525 Dilworth Dr) at 6:30 p.m. for dinner, drinks, live comedy featuring Ivan Decker from Train Wreck Comedy, and a silent auction.

Tickets can be purchased at here

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.