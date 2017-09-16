Kelowna companies heroes of diversabilities

With Community Living Month in B.C. just a couple of weeks away, Pathways Abilities Society in conjunction with Century 21 Assurance Realty, continues to share stories of local businesses going the extra mile to advocate for diversity and inclusion in the community.

Pathways has been providing services to individuals in the Central Okanagan with diverse abilities for over 60 years. Their Heroes of Diversabilities initiative is an annual event that showcases businesses in and around Kelowna employing individuals with diverse abilities and the value they bring to their employers.

Considered a smart business model by most businesses for the cost savings and efficiencies these employment programs provide, Pathways’ business clientele are generous with their advocacy and support for them.

Among the company’s that have hired individuals with diverse abilities are Spider Agile Technolgies:

Cooper Medical Supplies speaks to their own experiences with employees who have diverse abilities, as they encourage other businesses to consider developing similar employment plans for their own operations.

Pathways and Century 21 Assurance Realty will continue to share more stories showcasing our local Heroes of Diversabilities over the next six weeks and will host a private reception in October at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club, celebrating local business heroes.