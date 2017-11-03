Kelowna considered safe overall, but concerns growing about downtown

Annual citizens’ survey results lead city staff to say growing safety concerns need to be watched

While still low, concern about safety downtown is growing according to Kelowna’s latest citizens’ survey.—Image: Capital News file

Results of Kelowna’s latest citizens’ survey indicate while overall the perception is that quality of life in the city remains high, cracks could be emerging in that sunny outlook.

According to a staff report to go to council Monday, social issues took top spot in the annual survey this year, just shading out transportation issues. Growth and development was a distant third.

“It is worth noting that social issues made a statistically significant gain from 16 per cent in the 2015 survey,” says the report. In the 2017 survey, they was cited by 40 per cent of respondents.

For the first time, respondents were asked to indicate frequency of visiting downtown and describe their perception of overall safety. The question was prompted by city council wanting to see key indicators for the city’s Downtown Plan.

In total, 83 per cent of residents who responded to the survey said they go downtown at least once a month and 41 percent said they visit at least once a week. Eighty percent described the downtown area as safe. But an alarming 16 per cent described it as not very safe , while three per cent said they did not find the area safe at all.

Overall, while perceptions of quality of life in the city remain high at 94 per cent, staff note that number has declined slightly over the past three years.

“The same is true when asked about (overall) community safety, with a decrease to 90 per cent which should be closely observed,” says the report.

Staff however point to overall findings from the survey, which indicate residents feel there is a good quality of life in Kelowna as a whole, it is a generally a safe city, they are satisfied with the services being provided and feel they get good value for their tax dollars. The report says respondents are generally satisfied with the level of customer service they receive from the city.

The 2017 survey was conducted by phone, using a sample size of 300 adults. Quotas were used to get more representative data, both geographically and demographically, by establishing age, gender and postal code information.

The overall results are said to be accurate to within 5.7 percentage points 19 times out of 20.

Survey and polling company Ipsos Public Affairs conducted the survey for the city.

Previous story
Province to meet with BC Hydro over pricing, billing
Next story
Lots of snow on Okanagan-Shuswap highways

Just Posted

UPDATE: Connector reopens after accident

Kelowna - Highway 97C is open in the eastbound lane

Kelowna considered safe overall, but concerns growing about downtown

Annual citizens’ survey results lead city staff to say growing safety concerns need to be watched

Kelowna gas prices skyrocket

Some gas stations have hiked price to 139.9/litre.

Big mess at Reid’s corner

Busy Kelowna intersection is even busier this afternoon after a rig became separated from its load

Remembrance Day ceremonies in the Central Okanagan

Kelowna - Will you attend a ceremony for Remembrance Day?

Police appeal for information about Traci Genereaux

RCMP address rumours, misinformation about their investigation at Silver Creek farm

Province to meet with BC Hydro over pricing, billing

Officials will discuss potential changes to deferred debt, past price increases and two-tier billing early in the new year.

Snow hits Vernon

Winter officially started Thursday, Nov. 2

Column: Watching and waiting in Silver Creek

Observer editor Tracy Hughes reflects on covering the police search at the Sagmoen farm

BC Liberal leader candidates to debate in Kelowna

Event set for Dec. 2 at Coast Capri Hotel.

Kelowna experience influences Norway student

Past international exchange student launches anti-bullying campaign

Pilots should be tested for drugs and alcohol, following 2015 crash

The TSB should develop a program requiring pilots to be tested for drugs and alcohol

B.C.’s ‘Generation Squeeze’ feeling pinch of high cost of living, says UBC prof

Paul Kershaw spoke in Langley Township about high costs of housing, childcare

Warriors add Kelowna’s Cullen to roster

Lucas Cullen, released last month by the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen, will play Friday against Penticton

Most Read