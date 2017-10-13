Kelowna cops capture wanted man in Rutland

Apprehended man wanted in connection with violent B&E in West Kelowna in September

A dramatic arrest which unfolded in a Kelowna neighbourhood Thursday and attracted the public’s attention, has resulted in the capture of a man wanted by police on multiple outstanding warrants.

Continuous and extensive efforts had been made by both West Kelowna and Kelowna RCMP to locate the 29-year-old man, who was wanted in connection with a violent break-and-enter which took place Sept. 23 at a residence in the 3000-block of Ensign Way in West Kelowna.

On Thursday, shortly after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Moyer Road and Friesen Drive in Rutland, the Mounties—with the help of a police dog—got their man.

West Kelowna RCMP spokesman Cpl. Clayton Wiebe said the officers made tremendous efforts to ensure the man’s arrest was executed as safely as possible.

“Our primary concern, during the execution of what RCMP believed to be a high-risk apprehension, was of course public and police safety. That also includes the safety and well-being of the accused, who was taken into police custody without incident,” said Wiebe.

John Michael Aronson remains in custody and was expected to appear in court in Kelowna Friday.

Although wanted on additional unrelated warrants, Aronson has been charged with several criminal offences related to the Sept. 23 incident including assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, use of firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, pointing a firearm at a person, possession of a prohibited weapon, break and enter and uttering threats.

