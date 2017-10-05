Kelowna cops make ‘dark web’ drug bust

Police say fentanyl and carfentanil were destined for Canada, the U.S., Australia and Europe.

Exhibits from Project E-Neophile on display at the Kelowna RCMP Detachment Thursday. They included express post and courier packages intercepted by authorities allegedly destined for Canadian, American, European and Australian cities, along with suspected fentanyl and the paraphernalia and personal protective safety items allegedly used by suspects to weigh and package the substances for shipment.—RCMP

Kelowna RCMP say they have arrested a man and a woman after a sophisticated fentanyl and carfentanil trafficking operation on the Dark Web was shut down

Police said Thursday afternoon the man and woman are facing a number of charges.

In September of 2016, the Kelowna RCMP Street Enforcement Unit started what it called a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking investigation dubbed “Project E-Neophile.”

The focus of that investigation were two Kelowna residents suspected of importing bulk quantities of fentanyl and carfentanil from overseas.

The drugs were then trafficked throughout Canada and internationally to the United States, Australia and Europe, via the Dark Web of the internet.