Kelowna cops search for suspect

Police in Kelowna have released a new picture of a suspect in a robbery at the M&M Food Market on Harvey Ave. in Kelowna.

The robbery happened Sunday, Oct. 15 at 4:50 p.m. at the M&M Food Market located on the 2000 block of Harvey Ave. when a man holding a knife had entered the store and demanded cash from the til and a customer’s purse.

Police say the man fled store with a bag of money and the woman’s black leather purse that contained a beige wallet with cash and various bank cards, identification and an iPhone 5.

The suspect is described as being a slim Caucasian male in his late twenties or early thirties who was wearing blue jeans, white shoes, a black wind breaker with a black hoody underneath, a grey and white ball cap and had a black bandana covering his face.

If you have information, call the anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637), keyword Ktown.

