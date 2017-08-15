Kelowna cops seek stolen getaway vehicles

The RCMP says two vehicles taken from a city dealership may have been used in other crimes.

RCMP say they continuing to search for a pair of stolen vehicles, believed to have been taken sometime earlier this week from a Kelowna automotive dealership and subsequently used in the commission of additional crimes.

Police say on Aug. 14, just before 9 a.m., officer’ responded to a report of a commercial break and enter, and subsequent theft, from an automotive dealership in the 2400-block of Enterprise Way in Kelowna.

Police say they believe a suspect, or suspects, broke in and took keys dropped off by customers who left vehicles for servicing.

Following an inventory conducted by the dealership, investigators were told a white 2015 Dodge Challenger, with B.C. licence plate AK693L, and a grey 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with B.C. licence plate EN986C, were taken from the lot along with additional licence plates.

Police say at least one attempted shoplifting incident in West Kelowna and an attempted break and enter to another business also on Enterprise Way, appear connected to the stolen white Dodge Challenger.

“RCMP continue to search for both stolen vehicles,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP. “If you spot either of the vehicles occupied or abandoned, do not approach them. Call police immediately.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.To remain anonymous, calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and leave a tip , go on online to www.crimestoppers.net or text your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.