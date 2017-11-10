Kelowna dog park getting an upgrade

New lights, trails and gates for dog park at Mission Recreation Park

The city of Kelowna says its dog park at the Mission Recreation Park will soon be a bit brighter.

The dog park will get a number of upgrades starting next week including new lighting.

The new lights, which will come on automatically after dusk and before dawn during regular park hours is in addition to trail upgrades and drainage work, as well as new gates.

To accommodate the work, the off-leash dog park will be closed next week from Tuesday to Friday. Additional work can take place while the park is open at a later date.

During the closure, park users are advised to use the city’s parks and beaches map at kelowna.ca/parks to search for alternate off-leash dog parks.

