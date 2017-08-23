UPDATE: Kelowna firefighters help with Big White fire

Flames shoot out from the attic of the Monashee Inn at Big White Wednesday afternoon. Image Credit: Big White

Update: 4:33 p.m.

Big White says there is no immediate danger to any of the buildings in the area of a fire in the Monashee Inn at the ski resort.

The fire started at approximately 1:30 p.m. and as of the last report just before 4 p.m. this afternoon, there were two trucks from the Big White Fire Department, one from Joe Rich and another from Kelowna, which has now arrived and is helping fight the fire.

According to Big White, crews are still battling the fire but appear to be getting the upper hand.

Big White says it will be updating the situation on its Big White Group page on FB here.

Update: 2:25 p.m. Aug 23:

The fire is reportedly in the attic of the Monashee Inn at Big White, an accommodation building currently being renovated. Firefighters are in the building, fighting the flames.

A building crew was working on the building when the fire broke out.

Big White security says there are 12 firefighters on scene.

Original story:

Firefighters at Big White are responding to a fire reported at the Monashee Inn at the resort Wednesday afternoon.

The Big White Fire Department has also called for a fire engine and manpower from Joe Rich under the mutual aid agreement between the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, in which the resort is located, and the Central Okanagan Regional District.

The fire was reported at the Monashee Inn on Porcupine Road at Big White around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The Kelowna pumper truck and crew are on their way to the resort. It is not immediately clear how large the fire currently is.

