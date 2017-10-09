Kelowna Friends of Library sale coming up

Thousands of books for sale this Thursday, Friday and Saturday Immaculate Conception Parish Hall

A wide range of fiction and non-fiction books, as well as CDs and DVDs are available at annual fundraiser -Image: Boardman Brown

Do you enjoy reading ?

Then a trip to the 29th annual Great Okanagan Book Sale this week should probably be on your agenda.

Thousands of books will be available for purchase this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Immaculate Conception Parish Hall on Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna.

Hardcover and paperback books, featuring a wide range of fiction and non-fiction themes and topics will be $2 each.

There will also be a room full of children’s books at $1.

Media items, including CDs and DVS will also be on sale.

The sale runs Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All remaining stock will be sold out, with bags full of books selling for $5.

Proceeds are used by Kelowna Friends of the Library to support children’s literacy skills via Summer

Reading Club. Funds are also devoted towards year-round programming for children, teens and adults to keep our

libraries lively and relevant.

For information on the Kelowna Friends of the Library, see their web site at kelownafol.ca