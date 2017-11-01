Kelowna haunted house has record-breaking numbers

A haunted house on Grenfell Road raised $2,400 and 4,500 pounds of food for the local food bank

Volunteer Clarence Johnson stands with haunted house owners Paul and Staci Coxe as they donate $2,401.40 to the local food bank. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

The Santa Claus of Halloween is cleaning up his goodies after a record-breaking year.

Paul Coxe, with his team of volunteers, raised $2,400 and 4,500 pounds of food for the local food bank after displaying his haunted house at 945 Grenfell Rd. to the public.

The team expected around 2,000 people to walk through the house, but on opening night Friday, the line was long.

According to volunteer Clarence Johnson, the line only increased with 3,048 people stepping through for a fright over three days.

Last year they had about 800 people over three days, he said.

“It’s truly amazing what one small group of people can do,” said Tammy Fowlow, with revenue development and special events with the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

Three vehicles were packed with food.

Coxe said he was tired after the final night on Halloween and it would take a month of work to take down his displays that are set up throughout his yard.

