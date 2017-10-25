Representatives from the Kiwanis Clubs of Kelowna present the KGH Foundation and Central Okanagan Foundation with a historic $4.5 million legacy gift. Photo credit: Contributed

Kelowna Kiwanis Clubs donates $4.5 million for kids

Donation earmarks $4 million for KGH Foundation,$500,000 for Central Okanagan Foundation

The Kiwanis Clubs of Kelowna have made the largest donation Kelowna General Hospital has received in its 109-year history.

The Kiwanis clubs have donated $4 million to the KGH Foundation to benefit child and youth health care in the Central Okanagan, and $500,000 to the Central Okanagan Foundation (COF) to support local programs for children and youth in arts and culture, community services and education.

The donations come as a result of the December 2016 sale of the Kiwanis Tower to Lawrence Holdings Ltd.

At the time, Bob Bissell, president of the Central Okanagan Kiwanis Community Service Society, indicated that the proceeds from the sale would be dedicated to helping children and youth.

For both organizations, the funds have been designated to the establishment of a Kelowna Kiwanis Legacy 2017 Fund, an endowment guaranteed to focus on the health and well-being of children supported in perpetuity.

“Encouraging and enriching the childhood experience has always been at the heart of the Kiwanis mandate,” said Bissell. “We are so happy to be able to re-invest these funds back into supporting local kids.”

Wendy Falkowski, president of Kiwanis Club of Kelowna-Summit, added that “establishing this legacy endowment is an investment not only for our children today, but in the future of health and well-being of our community.”

Kiwanis is celebrating its 70th anniversary in Kelowna this year.

COKCSS was the sole owner and manager of the Kiwanis Tower, located at the corner of Lawrence and Gordon. Built in 1976, at 13 storeys, it was the tallest building in Kelowna at the time.

The high-rise was designed to provide affordable housing to low-income seniors and was managed by Kiwanis Clubs of Kelowna for over 40 years until the sale last year.

The COKCSS volunteer board is made up of Bissell and Falkowski along with Marion MacNeil, Eric Reitsma and Jane Stockell.

The KGH Foundation and COF were chosen specifically for their longstanding reputation in the local community for advancing health care and culture. Keeping the funds local and maintaining a direct connection to the organizations were the top priorities.

“We applaud Kiwanis’ leadership in championing the wellbeing of our kids for over 70 years, and now, in perpetuity,” said Doug Rankmore, CEO of the KGH Foundation. “We are honored and inspired by their dedication, commitment and thoughtfulness.”

Bruce Davies, executive director of the Central Okanagan Foundation, added: “We truly appreciate how important it was for the Kiwanis Clubs to support local initiatives providing service to children and youth in our community. Through their extraordinary endowment gifts to our organizations, their remarkable legacy of philanthropy will continue to benefit our community—forever.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino
Next story
UPDATE: Reckless personal watercraft operator identified and charged

Just Posted

UPDATE: Reckless personal watercraft operator identified and charged

RCMP investigation revealed the company the personal watercrafts were rented and later returned

Kelowna Kiwanis Clubs donates $4.5 million for kids

Donation earmarks $4 million for KGH Foundation,$500,000 for Central Okanagan Foundation

North Westside advisories over

RDCO has removed precautionary water quality advisories for residents served by the Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates water systems

Motorists now paying the price for too few eastbound lanes on bridge over Okanagan Lake

When the province built the William R. Bennett Bridge over Okanagan Lake… Continue reading

West Kelowna asking for input on proposed truck routes

Online questionnaire follows controversial attempt to designated truck routes

In Photos: Kelowna’s first comic expo

Check out photos from the first comic expo that happened this weekend

SonReal headlines Grey Cup kickoff show

Vernon-born performer SonReal (Aaron Hoffman) to perform at 105th Grey Cup Kickoff show Nov. 26

UPDATE: Highway 1 now open following a rock slide

The Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden had been closed overnight

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino for cut of revenue

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. should learn from Norway’s example

B.C. salmon farming pioneer returns from European tour

‘Arise’ for some Halloween fun this weekend

All four doctors from Arise Chiropractic will donate a portion of their treatment fees that day to the Upper Room Mission

DeHart: Hip, designer frames found at Wink i Wear

Kelowna columnist Maxine DeHart and her weekly column on business in the area

Chilliwack trustee issues apology for Facebook comments

Neufeld says he does believe in inclusion, while board further distances themselves from his opinions

Fats Domino, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 89

Fats Domino was one of the first 10 honorees named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Most Read