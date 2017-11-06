Okanagan MP says Canada being looked to by the world

Kelowna-Lake Country MP says survey is right, Canada has greatest positive influence on world today

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr has taken to Facebook to reiterate his contention Canada is being looked to in the world as it has not in a very long time.

And he is pointing to a survey conducted during the summer as proof of that.

“I have mentioned, on a number of occasions, I felt Canada was enjoying a period of global influence it hadn’t in many decades,” wrote the Liberal MP on his Facebook page Monday.

“This is good news for us economically and diplomatically. It’s something we should all be very proud of.”

The survey, by Ipsos MORI and reported by Statista.com, polled 18,000 people in 25 nations asking them which country currently has a strong, or somewhat positive, influence on world affairs.

Canada came out on top, cited by 81 per cent of respondents. It lead second-place Australia (79 per cent) and third-place Germany (69 per cent). France (59 per cent) came in fourth with the U.K and the European Union tied for fifth with 57 per cent. The rest of the top 10 included India (53 per cent) China (49), the U.S. (40) and Russia (35).

“Canada, Germany and France are seen as remaining relatively neutral amid a global tidal wave of nationalistic populism,” said the Statista.com report on the rankings.

It described Canada as “setting a good global example,” compared to the ninth-place U.S., which dropped 24 percentage points compared to it previous ranking. Statista.com blamed the drop on faltering global confidence in U.S. President Donald Trump’s leadership and rising skepticism about his America First policies.

The Capital News has left a message for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola Conservative MP Dan Albas for his comment on the report.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna remembers loved ones lost to drunk driving
Next story
Genereaux focus of awareness campaign

Just Posted

Great pumpkin drop off…and then some

The Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary in Lake Country accepted hundreds of pumpkins

Genereaux focus of awareness campaign

A group of women are distributing posters to gather information about Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found at a Silver Creek farm

Okanagan MP says Canada being looked to by the world

Kelowna-Lake Country MP says survey is right, Canada has greatest positive influence on world today

It was no trick, it was a scratch-and-win Halloween treat

West Kelowna woman wins $675,000 scratching her Set For Life lottery ticket Halloween night

UBC community to gather Thursday to honour Canada’s military veterans

Public is encouraged to attend UBC’s Remembrance event

Kelowna remembers loved ones lost to drunk driving

Candlelight vigil held for drunk driving victims…

B.C. police officer shot in the back: reports

Abbotsford police officer taken to hospital

Rapping reindeer, singing pigs and a big bad wolf

Tickets are on sale now for the Theatre Kelowna’s adaptation of Paddy Malcolm English’s Big Bad Wolf

LETTER: First Nations defending their waters

Response to Tom Fletcher from salmon farm occupiers

Warriors host ‘Backs, to honour veterans

West Kelowna home to Salmon Arm Wednesday for BCHL action

B.C. to hike distracted driving penalties by $740

Two tickets over three years could net fines of up to $2,000

Millennials more likely to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

Canadians between 18 and 34 are the ones most likely to pay their respects in person

Study finds ‘alarming rate’ of OD deaths among young Indigenous people in B.C.

Indigenous people are 13 more times likely to die of drug OD related deaths

Cirque du Soleil returns to the South Okanagan Events Centre

Cirque du Soleil’s Crystal brings their acrobatic production to the ice in Penticton

Most Read