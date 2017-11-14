Kelowna man critical after Remembrance Day crash

A 26-year-old Kelowna man remains in critical condition in hospital after a single vehicle accident on Highway 33 near Garner Road in the early morning hours of last Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call of a single vehicle rollover around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.

While responding to the scene, police received updates which indicated that individuals at the scene were performing CPR on the lone occupant involved in the crash. RCMP arrived on scene and observed as emergency paramedics provided medical treatment to a severely injured male, who investigators believe had been ejected from the heavily damaged black Dodge Dart which came to rest on its side.

The driver was rushed from the scene to hospital, where he remains in critical condition after undergoing emergency surgery.

The RCMP investigation continues, after police gathered information at the crash scene and interviewed several independent witnesses. An exact cause or causes of this crash are not known at this time.

Any additional witnesses, who have not yet spoken to police, are encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.