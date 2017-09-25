Okanagan Mountie injured by ‘distraught man’

RCMP were called to deal with a distraught man this weekend. (Image Credit: File photo)

A distraught man who evaded RCMP faces potential charges after he allegedly rammed a police vehicle Sunday afternoon near the border of Kelowna and Lake Country.

The Kelowna RCMP, supported by the Lake Country RCMP, responded on Sept.24 at 12:50 p.m., to reports of a distraught male causing a disturbance outside his residence located in the 700 block of Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna. Residents of the immediate area reported hearing the man yelling and screaming and acting very erratically.

“Officers arrived on the scene and immediately began efforts to de-escalate the situation,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

“The male retreated to his personal vehicle, which once inside he proceeded to ram one of the police vehicles twice prior to fleeing the scene.”

RCMP monitored the movements of the suspect vehicle with the assistance of un-marked police vehicles and the Southeast District RCMP Air Services.

The 66-year-old Kelowna man was taken into police custody, and apprehended under the Mental Health Act without further incident after he returned to his home. He was transported to hospital for a full medical assessment and now faces potential charges.

The Lake Country Mountie whose police vehicle was rammed, continues to recover from the non-life threatening injuries she sustained as a result of the incident.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.