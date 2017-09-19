Kelowna Mounties investigate sudden death

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are on scene of a sudden death, which is being treated as suspicious in nature by investigators at this time.

On Sept. 19, 2017 at 8:16 am, the Kelowna RCMP were called to the scene of a drowning associated to a home in the 1700 block of Mountain Avenue in Kelowna. Officers remain at the scene, as they continue to investigate the mans death and provide support to the victim’s family, supported by Kelowna RCMP Victim Services.

“The body of the suspected drowning victim, an 83-year-old Kelowna man, was recovered from a swimming pool at that home,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

“His death is being treated as suspicious in nature at this time, until police can determine an exact cause of his death, as general duty investigators are supported by the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crimes Unit (SCU) and the BC Coroners Service.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.