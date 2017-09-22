Kelowna police looking for this man

RCMP are releasing a composite drawing as they look to further their still ongoing investigation into an assault which allegedly took place in late July 2017 in Kelowna.

Anyone who can identify the individual depicted in the composite sketch is urged to contact Cst. Reanna Brehmer of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.