Kelowna PRC gym closure extended

The gym at the Parkinson Recreation Centre is now scheduled to re-open Oct. 2.

The Parkinson Recreation Centre gym will remain closed until Oct. 2 while maintenance is carried out on the facility.—Google Maps

The closure of the gymnasium at Kelowna’s Parkinson Recreation Centre is being extended.

The city says the gym will remain closed until Oct. 2 to complete floor resurfacing work. The renovations are part of the annual maintenance at the facility and were expected to be complete by Sept. 24. But additional work is required to finish the flooring before the gym can reopen.

According to the city’s recreation department, customers registered in programs or volleyball leagues that are scheduled to start in the gymnasium before Oct. 2 will be contacted by Active Living and Culture staff with further information regarding make-up dates or refunds for missed classes.

Drop-in basketball, volleyball and pickleball in the PRC gymnasium will resume on Monday, Oct. 2.

Drop-in schedules are available on the city’s website on the Parks & Recreation – Schedules and Rates page.

For more information on Active Living and Culture programs and facilities, call 250-469-8000 or visit kelowna.ca/recreation.