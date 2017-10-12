Kelowna RCMP confirm woman’s death a murder

RCMP continue to secure the scene where a body was found on Wednesday off of Cooper Road

RCMP continue to secure what police now deem to be a homicide crime scene after the body of a woman was discovered Wednesday morning in Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP were called to an orchard located in the 2100 block of Cooper Road for a report of a body found at that location shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Police can now confirm that the body discovered is that of a female, believed to be between 25 to 35 years of age, at the time of her death,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crimes Unit (SCU) has taken lead on the murder investigation. Homicide investigators, being fully supported by specialized forensic investigators, continue to work very closely with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the woman’s identity and probe the circumstances surrounding her death.

“Once the victim has been positively identified, our priority will be to properly notify the woman’s next of kin,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP. “Although the woman has not yet been positively identified, police do not believe that she was the victim of a random attack.”

Anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area prior, or anyone with any information is asked to contact the Serious Crimes Unit of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

