Rainbow sidewalks sparkle in Kelowna’s downtown area as participants prepare for the annual Trans March.

As part of the Okanagan Pride Festival, the Trans March and Social starts at The Sails on Bernard Avenue at 5:45 p.m.

Marching will commence at 6:15 p.m. along the lakeshore path to the boat launch and will end at the Laurel Packinghouse.

The march is in its third year.

Check out the coloured sidewalks at the intersection on Lawrence Avenue and Pandosy Street.