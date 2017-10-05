Kelowna servers tipping the community

Four local servers have started a fundraiser connecting philanthropy and the restaurant industry.

Throughout November, participating servers will ‘tip out’ a local charity, similarly to how they ‘tip out’ support staff in restaurants.

Servers will commit to donating a portion of their sales each day for one month, to benefit this year’s chosen charity.

“It’s an easy and affordable way to encourage young people to connect to their community,” said founder Madeleine Swordy, who is one of a group spearheading what is called The Industry Project (TIP)

The group of women are searching for other driven service industry staff to help put TIP in their own restaurants.

This year TIP will be supporting The KGH Foundation and their efforts towards JoeAnna’s House. At the end of November, all of the proceeds will go directly to The KGH Foundation.

Kaitlyn Dickie, the restaurant liaison, said “having the staff at the KGH Foundation supporting and mentoring us is an amazing learning opportunity and is helping our fundraiser grow immensely.”

The TIP team is hosting a launch event Oct. 10 to provide further detail to restaurants on how to get involved. Contact their team through email at theindustryproject@outlook.com or their Facebook page.