Kelowna to host BreakOut West

At this year’s BreakOut West Dan Mangan was named Rock Artist of the Year in an award presented by Radio Starmaker

BreakOut West will return to Kelowna in 2018.

The multi-day music festival hosted by the Western Canadian Music Alliance, will turn Kelowna into a thriving hub of Canadian music from Oct. 10-14, 2018.

“Last time BreakOut West was in Kelowna in 2010, the delegates and the local community had an absolute blast,” said Karma Lacoff, host committee chair, in a press release.

“Since then Kelowna has exploded with vibrant growth; we’ve got new venues and new relationships with businesses including our local wineries and breweries. Our host committee is stoked to welcome the music industry back in 2018.”

BreakOut West is an annual gathering to celebrate, develop and support the best of western Canadian music.

Western Canadian artists are developing sustainable careers of national and international scope, and BreakOut West assists that aim through the annual conference and festival. There, industry from around the world and western Canadian artists are given the opportunity to discover, educate, network and grow. The event consists of the BreakOut West Festival; showcasing the talent contained in the “left half” of Canada and delivering Western Canadian Music Awards to honoured nominees, and the Conference itself with educational panels, networking events and more.

For more information as the event develops and for year-round opportunities supported by BreakOut West, visit www.BreakOutWest.ca.

This year’s event was held in Edmonton and 2017 Western Canadian Music Award Winners were handed out in a weekend ceremony. They are as follows:

Blues Artist of the Year

Big Dave McLean (MB)

Children’s Artist of the Year presented by Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Society

Ginalina (BC)

Classical Artist/Ensemble of the Year presented by Canadian Music Centre

Standing Wave (BC)

Classical Composition of the Year

“Immersion” – Jordan Nobles (BC)

Country Artist of the Year presented by Dauphin’s Countryfest

The Washboard Union (BC)

Electronic/Dance Artist of the Year

IsKwé (MB)

Francophone Artist of the Year

Ponteix (SK)

Indigenous Artist of the Year presented by APTN

Jay Gilday (AB)

Instrumental Artist of the Year

Five Alarm Funk (BC)

Jazz Artist of the Year

Michael Kaeshammer (BC)

Metal/Hard Music Artist of the Year

Striker (AB)

Pop Artist of the Year presented by SOCAN Foundation

Andy Shauf (SK)

Producer of the Year presented by Nimbus School of Recording & Media

Jesse Gander (BC)

Rap/Hip Hop Artist of the Year

The Lytics (MB)

Rock Artist of the Year presented by Radio Starmaker

Dan Mangan (BC)

Roots Duo/Group of the Year presented by the City of Edmonton

100 Mile House (AB)

Roots Solo Artist of the Year presented by the Province of Alberta

Corb Lund (AB)

Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by The Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada (SOCAN)

Andy Shauf – “The Magician” (SK)

Spiritual Artist of the Year

Warren Dean Flandez (BC)

Urban Artist of the Year

Nuela Charles (AB)

Video Director of the Year

Zach Wilson (SK)

Visual Media Composer of the Year presented by Green Sky Labs Inc.

Matthew Schellenberg (MB)

World Artist of the Year

Andino Suns (SK)

2017 Western Canadian Music Award Winners – Industry Awards, Special Awards and Hall of Fame Induction

Audio Engineering Award

Sheldon Zaharko (BC)

BreakOut Artist of the Year presented by CKUA Radio Network

The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer (BC)

Community Excellence Award presented by Alley Kat Brewing Company

West End Cultural Centre (MB)

Excellence in Visual Design

Renée Mak (BC)

Impact in Artist Development

Paquin Artists Agency (MB)

Impact in Live Music presented by Music Canada Live

West End Cultural Centre (MB)

Impact in Music Marketing presented by Edmonton Tourism

Susan Busse – Susan Busse PR (SK)

Recording of the Year presented by Stingray Rising Stars

Andy Shauf – The Party (SK)

2017 Heritage Award

Ken Regan

2017 Kevin Walters Industry Builder Award

Kathy Kirby (posthumously)

2017 Hall of Fame Inductee

Paul Brandt

