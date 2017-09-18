Kelowna to host BreakOut West

BreakOut West will return to Kelowna in 2018.
The multi-day music festival hosted by the Western Canadian Music Alliance, will turn Kelowna into a thriving hub of Canadian music from Oct. 10-14, 2018.
“Last time BreakOut West was in Kelowna in 2010, the delegates and the local community had an absolute blast,” said Karma Lacoff, host committee chair, in a press release.
“Since then Kelowna has exploded with vibrant growth; we’ve got new venues and new relationships with businesses including our local wineries and breweries. Our host committee is stoked to welcome the music industry back in 2018.”
BreakOut West is an annual gathering to celebrate, develop and support the best of western Canadian music.
Western Canadian artists are developing sustainable careers of national and international scope, and BreakOut West assists that aim through the annual conference and festival. There, industry from around the world and western Canadian artists are given the opportunity to discover, educate, network and grow. The event consists of the BreakOut West Festival; showcasing the talent contained in the “left half” of Canada and delivering Western Canadian Music Awards to honoured nominees, and the Conference itself with educational panels, networking events and more.
For more information as the event develops and for year-round opportunities supported by BreakOut West, visit www.BreakOutWest.ca.
This year’s event was held in Edmonton and 2017 Western Canadian Music Award Winners were handed out in a weekend ceremony. They are as follows:
Blues Artist of the Year
Big Dave McLean (MB)
Children’s Artist of the Year presented by Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Society
Ginalina (BC)
Classical Artist/Ensemble of the Year presented by Canadian Music Centre
Standing Wave (BC)
Classical Composition of the Year
“Immersion” – Jordan Nobles (BC)
Country Artist of the Year presented by Dauphin’s Countryfest
The Washboard Union (BC)
Electronic/Dance Artist of the Year
IsKwé (MB)
Francophone Artist of the Year
Ponteix (SK)
Indigenous Artist of the Year presented by APTN
Jay Gilday (AB)
Instrumental Artist of the Year
Five Alarm Funk (BC)
Jazz Artist of the Year
Michael Kaeshammer (BC)
Metal/Hard Music Artist of the Year
Striker (AB)
Pop Artist of the Year presented by SOCAN Foundation
Andy Shauf (SK)
Producer of the Year presented by Nimbus School of Recording & Media
Jesse Gander (BC)
Rap/Hip Hop Artist of the Year
The Lytics (MB)
Rock Artist of the Year presented by Radio Starmaker
Dan Mangan (BC)
Roots Duo/Group of the Year presented by the City of Edmonton
100 Mile House (AB)
Roots Solo Artist of the Year presented by the Province of Alberta
Corb Lund (AB)
Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by The Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada (SOCAN)
Andy Shauf – “The Magician” (SK)
Spiritual Artist of the Year
Warren Dean Flandez (BC)
Urban Artist of the Year
Nuela Charles (AB)
Video Director of the Year
Zach Wilson (SK)
Visual Media Composer of the Year presented by Green Sky Labs Inc.
Matthew Schellenberg (MB)
World Artist of the Year
Andino Suns (SK)
2017 Western Canadian Music Award Winners – Industry Awards, Special Awards and Hall of Fame Induction
Audio Engineering Award
Sheldon Zaharko (BC)
BreakOut Artist of the Year presented by CKUA Radio Network
The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer (BC)
Community Excellence Award presented by Alley Kat Brewing Company
West End Cultural Centre (MB)
Excellence in Visual Design
Renée Mak (BC)
Impact in Artist Development
Paquin Artists Agency (MB)
Impact in Live Music presented by Music Canada Live
West End Cultural Centre (MB)
Impact in Music Marketing presented by Edmonton Tourism
Susan Busse – Susan Busse PR (SK)
Recording of the Year presented by Stingray Rising Stars
Andy Shauf – The Party (SK)
2017 Heritage Award
Ken Regan
2017 Kevin Walters Industry Builder Award
Kathy Kirby (posthumously)
2017 Hall of Fame Inductee
Paul Brandt
Use hashtag #BOW2017 when tweeting about BreakOut West and join in the conversation!
Tweet #BOW2017 Follow @BreakOutWest