Kelowna Tourism hires new CEO

Following a comprehensive search that drew in over 90 applications from across Canada, Tourism Kelowna has found a new CEO

Lisanne Ballantyne has been hired as Tourism Kelowna president and CEO, replacing Nancy Cameron, who left her position to relocate to Vancouver Island.

Ballantyne is a seasoned executive with senior leadership experience that spans tourism, economic development, major events, marketing sponsorships, sales, and public assembly facilities management and will join the Tourism Kelowna team October 30, 2017.

“I am delighted to be joining the Tourism Kelowna team. This is a privileged opportunity to build on the legacy of excellent work that generated a sixty percent increase in the number of annual visitors to the region,” said Ballantyne. “We have such a unique and exceptional visitor experience to offer. Together with our industry partners we will move forward to leverage the extraordinary tourism potential of Kelowna and the Central Okanagan.”

Ballantyne comes to Tourism Kelowna from her positions as GM of Edmonton’s Shaw Conference Centre. She also has experience in senior marketing, sales and communications roles with Edmonton Economic Development Corporation, the Government of Alberta, and Westerner Park Red Deer in addition to working with arts and culture, nonprofit, technology, and media organizations.

“Our CEO recruitment efforts drew talented candidates from far and wide,” said Daniel Bibby, chair of Tourism Kelowna’s Board of Directors. “The board recommended Ballantyne based on her broad range of experience and proven record in delivering economic impact, remarkable growth and operational excellence. We are looking forward to the organization continuing to deliver impressive results, and further positioning Kelowna and area as a must-visit destination.”

Ballantyne is accredited by the International Assembly of Venue Managers and Canadian Public Relations Society. She is a graduate of the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration’s Senior Executive Symposium, the University of Winnipeg, and the University of Manitoba.

Her community and board service includes the International Association of Venue Managers, Nina Haggerty Centre for the Arts, University of Alberta Senate, Alberta Women Entrepreneurs, Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Society, Homeless Connect Edmonton, and Alberta Winter Games.

Tourism Kelowna represents over 350 businesses.