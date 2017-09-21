Kelowna wants to co-ordinate it’s downtown look

City is asking for public feed about about what it calls “street furniture”

Kelowna residents have an opportunity to provide input that will help the city make downtown a more beautiful place that is easier to get around.

City hall is working to standardize what it calls street “furniture” (benches, trash receptacles, bike racks and traffic bollards) that are installed throughout the downtown’s four different districts: The cultural district, residential district, business district, and historic and entertainment district.

“Coordinating these street-scape elements will help promote the districts’ unique identities and make them more comfortable and inviting places to be,” says planner specialist David James.

“It will also avoid a hodgepodge of different styles and colours and result in a more unified street-scape.”

Between now and Oct. 8, the city is seeking online feedback about what various elements should look like and where they should be installed. Residents can participate through the city’s Get Involved Kelowna website at: getinvolved.kelowna.ca.

Public feedback, along with other considerations, such as operational requirements and life-cycle costs, will be used to finalize three groups of complementary elements.

They will then be installed over time as development occurs or as older street furniture is replaced.