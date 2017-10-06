Kelowna women suffer smoke inhalation with early morning fire

“First arriving units reported smoke coming from the eaves of the residence,” said KFD’s Tim Light.

Two women were taken to Kelowna General Hospital this morning for smoke inhalation, following an early morning fire.

At approximately 6:36 a.m. Friday, Kelowna fire dispatch received a call reporting smoke coming from the upstairs window of a residence in the 400 block of Dell Road.

“First arriving units reported smoke coming from the eaves of the residence,” said KFD’s Tim Light, in a press release.

“Upon entering the structure crews found the fire was in the basement of the property.The fire was extinguished but not before there was some extension to the main floor of the structure.”

Four people were in the home at the time of the fire. ESS has been notified and are dealing with the displaced occupants, two of whom were taken to hospital to be checked out for smoke inhalation.

The fire is being investigated at this time.