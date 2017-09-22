Kelowna Yacht Club delays hard decisions

A Kelowna Yacht Club membership meeting scheduled for last night to discuss the organization’s financial crisis has been cancelled.

Facing a $561,638 projected deficit for this year, the yacht club executive had proposed a number of fiscal measures to adopt at the meeting, several of which were drawing heated opposition from club members.

Instead, Commodore Henry Harlos sent an email notice to members confirming the meeting’s cancellation and that a one-time fee ssessment of $350 to regular and corporate members and $230 for social members will proceed.

Other fiscal and administrative changes to help reduce budget losses and better manage the clubhouse facilities will be discussed further leading up to the club’s annual general meeting in February 2018.

The members’ lounge—the management of which has been a focal point of debate due to operating losses and questionable management decisions leading to the firing of the last three facility managers—will remain open on a reduced schedule, from Wednesday to Sunday.

A yacht club members told the Kelowna Capital News the board was wise to put off any major decision beyond the one-time fee assessment, otherwise the directors might have faced a non-confidence motion.

That is a reflection of the hard feelings that have erupted from the financial deficit disclosures in recent weeks, and the need for more time to assess the different options the club might pursue to alleviate future operating budget concerns.