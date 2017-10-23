Kelowna’s opioid death rate tops Vancouver’s

Health officials don’t appear to be getting the upper hand with the ongoing opioid crisis in Kelowna.

In a presentation expected to go before council Monday, Silvina Mema, Medical Health Officer for Interior Health Authority will lay out the situation, relying on some bleak statistics.

There have been 60 deaths from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, meaning the projected death toll for 2017 is 90. That’s nearly a doubling from the 2016 deaths, which were 47. Fentanyl has been detected in 90 per cent of fatal overdoses.

The illicit drug overdose death rate is higher in Kelowna than Vancouver and the Census Metropolitan Area, which includes everything from Lake Country to Peachland, ranks highest in the country among 34 for opioid poisoning hospitalizations in 2016/17.

Most affected by the crisis is men between the ages of 30 and 49, the aboriginal population, people using drugs alone and in private residences. and both regular and occasional and regular users.

The report goes on to list why these groups intersect with illicit drugs and find social determinants, such as housing, income, mental health and trauma has been listed as a cause of use for 85 per cent of those surveyed. Chronic pain contributed to usage among 15 to 20 per cent of those surveyed.

