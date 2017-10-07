Kids run in their own marathon

The ABC Kids Run was held today in Kelowna as part of Family Festival Weekend

Maria West, seven and Caleigh Edwards, seven, colour pumpkins as part of the Family Festival Weekend in City Park Saturday. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Adults weren’t the only ones hitting the pavement during this year’s BMO Okanagan Marathon taking place this weekend in Kelowna.

Kids tied up their running shoes (with the help from a few parents) to race in the ABC Kids Run Saturday which had children dashing around City Park.

All kids who participated in the run earned metals and shirts, with Number 1 tied to their chests.

Fun outdoor activities were also available, including: jumping jacks, a bouncey castle, face and pumpkin painting and other fitness-focused events.

Adalyn Mackenzie, five and her brother Sully Mackenzie, three, ran in the event.

Adalyn said she was going to try and come in first, and ran among her friends.

The marathon is part of Family Festival Weekend, with proceeds from the events going to The Sunshine Foundation of Canada.

The sports expo takes place today in City Park until 6 p.m. with the next marathon scheduled for Sunday at 7:40 a.m.

For more information visit the Okanagan Marathon website.

