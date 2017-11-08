Kids safer with reflective gear

Kelowna - North Glenmore Elementary students were given reflective gear in preparation for winter

Cassino Martinez, seven, holds up a reflective tag given to him by the Kelowna RCMP as part of the Walk Safe Pedestrian Awareness Campaign at North Glenmore Elementary, Wednesday. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Students will be a little safer when crossing the streets this winter season, after donning some reflective gear.

The Kelowna RCMP is partnering with ICBC to offer students reflective gear as the days grow shorter.

Const. Lesley Smith handed out reflective tags with RCMP and ICBC volunteers at North Glenmore Elementary Wednesday.

“We’re educating youth on pedestrian safety,” she said of the Walk Safe Pedestrian Awareness Campaign.

“Something we want to remind our kids, as well as adults, is to look both ways, know your environment around you so you are aware of where the traffic is going and coming from, using your designated crosswalks and (using a crosswalk safety).”

Volunteers will be at various locations around Kelowna, such as bus routes, senior citizens locations and high volume traffic at intersections, throughout the week.

Smith listed the Glenmore and Union intersection by the school as a place “where motorists are so focused on making it to their destinations that they’re not seeing pedestrians at the marked crosswalks.”

According to an RCMP release here are some tips for pedestrians:

• Look. Always make eye contact with drivers. Never assume that a driver has seen you.

• Listen. Focus your full attention on what’s happening around you. Remove your headphones and never talk, text or use electronic devices while crossing the road.

• Dress to be seen. Wear reflective clothing or gear and flashlights to make it easier for drivers to see you.

• Be extra cautious at intersections. Watch for vehicles turning left or right through the crosswalk.

• Always cross at designated crosswalks – never mid-block. Follow pedestrian signs and traffic signals and never cross once the signal has turned yellow or red.

