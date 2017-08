The man was arrested at gas station

An unidentified male is facing charges after pulling a knife on a police officer in the parking lot of the Skaha Lake Road Husky gas station Aug. 24.

According to Sgt. Andrew Baylis the man, who was initially checked and found to be a prohibited driver, dropped the knife when ordered to by the officer.

He was arrested and is facing charges of resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and assaulting a police officer.