Knox Mountain Drive to reopen

Cooler temperatures and rainfall have reduced the fire hazard on Knox Mountain and as a result, Knox Mountain Drive will be open for vehicle access starting Saturday morning.

While conditions have improved, park users accessing Knox Mountain are asked to remain vigilant and report any activity that could put the public at risk.

Also, drivers are advised to be cautious of bikers and hikers on the road as Knox Mountain Drive has been closed to vehicle traffic for most of the season, and are asked to stay within the 30 km/h speed limit.

Knox Mountain Drive is open to vehicles 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Knox Mountain Park is open daily between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Residents and visitors are reminded that campfires and barbecues are not permitted in city parks, with the exception of barbecues on beaches. Smoking is also prohibited in all parks and public spaces.