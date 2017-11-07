KSS Global Awareness Club dog walk. - Image: KSS Global Awareness

KSS goes to the dogs…again

Kelowna high school was out raising money for the community on Halloween

The Kelowna Secondary School Global Awareness Club was up to its old tricks this Halloween, helping out again in the community.

The KSS club organized a Halloween Dog Walk to raise funds for Shake-a-Paw again this year.

“It’s so great to see youth getting involved in caring for their communities,” wrote Dr. Kim Dawson of the Mary Ellen Humane Education Society. “On behalf of the society, I want to thank the Kelowna Secondary School Global Awareness Club.”

Proceeds from the event went to the society’s Shake-a-Paw program, which aims to get under way again in 2018, bringing youth with mental health issues together with hard-to-adopt dogs.

If anyone has dogs that are newly adopted and need training, and would like to help youth build dog training skills, please email info@maryellenhumaneeducationsociety.org.

