Lake Country Fashion fundrasier supports elementary school

Contributed Kristy Thompson plays on old equipment at Oyama Traditional School. A fashion show fundraiser held Nov. 4 is going towards new equipment.

Jodi Buse is hoping to rally the Lake Country community for a good cause.

Fierce, an inaugural fashion show, will be held at the Oyama Community Hall, Saturday, Nov. 4.

Proceeds from the event will go directly towards new playground equipment for Oyama Traditional School.

The night will feature a fashion show with students from the elementary school and local models, live music, a silent auction and dancing.

“Our little school has grown quite a bit…the playground equipment that’s there doesn’t necessarily accommodate that. It’s not just a place for kids to play it acts as a huge community playground after school hours,” said PAC member Buse, who organized the event.

The idea came from a previous sip and shop fundraiser, said Buse. The sip and shop fundraiser raised more than $2,000 and Buse would like to see 200 tickets sold for this year.

Preparation started for the fundraiser last June.

“I guess years ago the community used to hold these events all the time. We’ve been hearing a lot from the elders in the community (that these fundraisers have gone over really well),” she said.

The fundraiser will highlight local talent and businesses including performances by The Niki Martinus Project and Jeff Piattelli.

The fashion show includes Genessa Jackson, Tina Louise, Sweet Legs, Cabi Clothing, Merae Fine Tailoring and Fashion, Mac & Jill Apparel and more.

Child minding will also be available for $5 per child and $10 per family.

The fundraiser starts at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $39 online at http://www.experientialtourism.ca/fierce/ or $45 at the door. With every ticket purchase until Oct. 31, the ticket will include a complimentary glass of wine. Tickets also include food.

“It’s a good cause, it’s kids and it’s their school and it’s going to be around for a while,” said Buse.

