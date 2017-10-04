Lake Country officials lobby

Lake Country officials are pushing for provincial action on a number of fronts.

During the Union of BC Municipalities conference, council members met with government cabinet ministers on educaiton, transportation, health and infrastructure.

“Face-to-face meetings with the provincial ministers at UBCM are crucial opportunities to highlight our community’s concerns and requests,” said Mayor James Baker.

In addition to stressing the urgency in addressing the Glenmore and Highway 97 intersection issues and the impact on Lake Country residents, council members also highlighted the need for a middle school to alleviate the capacity pressures on local elementary schools.

Council also pursued the need for affordable housing and health care options.