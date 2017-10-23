Lake Country residents provide input

On Thursday, the citizen OCP workshop will build on the community input gathered at June’s On Point session

  • Oct. 23, 2017 8:00 a.m.
  • News

Residents are invited to take part in the District’s final engagement event of Choosing Our Future in Lake Country.

On Thursday, the citizen OCP workshop will build on the community input gathered at June’s On Point session and the community engagement pop-up booths held over the summer.

All feedback will help to inform Lake Country’s official community plan, a guiding document common that takes a 25-plus year glimpse into the community’s future.

“The workshop is intended to bring people together to report back on what we learned throughout the summer. It will also provide an opportunity to discuss relevant topics such as tree removal, rural character, or short-term rental accommodations,“ said Mark Koch, director of community services.

“All input will help shape the growth of our community.”

A community vision cannot be created without consulting the community. The District is asking residents from all wards to show up, participate, and share what makes Lake Country the best place to live in BC. The event is free and appetizers will be provided.

The event takes place at Winfield Memorial Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the program runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

RSVP at www.ocpworkshop.eventbrite.ca

Previous story
Even as long-form census data returns, Statcan readies for day without it
Next story
Kelowna’s opioid death rate tops Vancouver’s

Just Posted

Have your say on downtown parking in Kelowna

Open house scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 24.

UPDATE: Fire department investigating cause of blaze

The Kelowna fire department deals with two separate fire calls around the same time on Monday morning

Kelowna’s opioid death rate tops Vancouver’s

Death toll mounting due to opioids

Lake Country residents provide input

On Thursday, the citizen OCP workshop will build on the community input gathered at June’s On Point session

Lake Country’s old highway piling up with garbage

Cleanup efforts are being planned for garbage found along Pelmewash Parkway

Jack Garton and the Demon Squadron impress crowds at Vernon show

Jack Garton’s accordion doesn’t play that incessant bouncing polka, or that tedious carnival-ride refrain. Garton’s accordion plays raspy chords and smoky riffs: ones you usually don’t hear from the squeezebox.

Jack Garton and the Demon Squadron impress crowds at Vernon show

Jack Garton’s accordion doesn’t play that incessant bouncing polka, or that tedious carnival-ride refrain. Garton’s accordion plays raspy chords and smoky riffs: ones you usually don’t hear from the squeezebox.

Parents group filing human rights complaint against Surrey school district

District denies Parents United Canada right to rent Bell Performing Arts Centre for rally next month

Artist recruitment begins for 2018 sculpture exhibition

Penticton is looking for sculptors to participate in its second public sculpture exhibition

Heat men fall short of playoff spot

UBC Okanagan finishes fifth in Pacific Division of Canada West soccer after tie Saturday with TRU

Amazon gets 238 proposals for 2nd headquarters

Submissions were due last week. Online retailer has said tax breaks and grants would be factors

Rolston Quartet connects with Kelowna audience

Chamber Music Kelowna kicked off their 38th season on last Wednesday night

National silver for Heat men’s golf

UBC Okanagan follows up PACWEST silver with second-place effort at CCAA’s in Ontario

Contenders to perform at Okanagan venues

This year, musicians Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard will be joined by Blu and Kelly Hopkins

Most Read