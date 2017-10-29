Lake Country schools are full

The push is on for a new middle school, says one school district trustee

Lake Country schools are running at max capacity, but the school district is making it work.

According to Central Okanagan Public Schools trustee Deb Butler, who represents Lake Country on the board, the “push is on for the middle school.”

“We’ve seen with redoing the (catchment) boundaries that have actually shifted some of the population. That being said, we’ve had a cap on Davidson for a few years now and we’ve seen an increase in Peter Greer and an increase in Oyama Elementary,” she said.

New catchment boundaries were drawn last September, which adjusted the Woodsdale corridor to Oyama, the southeast corner of Winfield to Greer, which took pressure off of Davidson Road Elementary.

With the Supreme Court ruling, new spaces have also been created to adjust for smaller class sizes.

The district is waiting for funding from the ministry in order to get a new middle school built.

“It really comes down to the government’s priorities, where they’re going to fund new schools,” said Butler. “It’s getting pretty tight.”

The ideal time to start building the middle school would be tomorrow said Butler, adding the ministry will fund for a new school only when the old ones are bursting at the seems.

Lake Country has been labeled as one of the fastest growing communities in the country. When built the new middle school will be located next to George Elliot with plans to utilize the golf course next door, owned by the school district, to build new fields.