Lake Country’s Art Walk underway this weekend

The 24th annual Art Walk in Lake Country is the region’s biggest art event and runs for two days

Inspired by the Canada 150 celebrations, Colour Me Canada is the theme for the 24th edition of the Lake Country Art Walk which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 today and tomorrow.

Over 300 artists are participating and attendees can view over 3,000 works of art at various locations in Lake Country.

Featuring art, music and dance, special exhibits dedicated to photography, fibre art, plein air painting and local youth, music and dance on four stages, special Canadiana related activities, the Art Walk in Lake Country is the largest art show in the region.

Art Walk takes place at the Lake Country Community Complex (10241 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country, BC) and many of the surrounding buildings and courtyards. Take public transit right to the door, or look for parking around the Recreation Centre, where a shuttle bus will assist attendees to the event.

Look for the canoes to lead your way. Entrance to Art Walk is just a toonie.

Coinciding with the art walk, the Lake Country Art Gallery are hosting a juried show called Are We There Yet? Canadian Roadside Attractions. with over 40 artist perspectives and interpretations on the same theme

The Lake Country Art Walk is coordinated by a group of volunteers who meet regularly to plan for and execute the event.