Lakeshore Road closures

The City of Kelowna is notifying residents paving will be done at Collett Road

Lakeshore Road will be closed between McClure Road and Vintage Terrace for final top lift paving at Collett Road, beginning Sunday, Sept. 17, from 8 p.m. to Monday, Sept. 18 at 6 a.m.

Also on Sunday, Sept. 17 until Thursday, Sept. 21, Bellevue Creek bridge will be closed nightly, from midnight to 6 a.m., for bridge deck repairs, according to the City of Kelowna.

South bound traffic on Lakeshore Road will be detoured via McClure Road and north bound traffic will be detoured via Barnaby Road.

Motorists are instructed to follow the indicated detour route and use caution while traveling around construction zones. Please obey signage and traffic safety personnel as every effort will be made to minimize disruptions for motorists, residents and businesses, according to the city.

Weather-dependent, these road improvements are expected to be complete by 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22.