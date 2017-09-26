Latch on at breastfeeding event this weekend

To kick off World Breastfeeding Week (October 1 to 7), families are invited to participate in the annual Global Breastfeeding Challenge this Saturday in Kelowna.

This event challenges geographical regions to compete for most children breastfed at one time in one location, asking communities to come together to celebrate and promote breastfeeding in a fun event.

“Breastfeeding is known to be the normal and unequalled method of infant feeding and is a global health recommendation,” stated the Kelowna Community Resources in a press release about the event. “However, many women continue to face barriers when working to reach their own breastfeeding goals. This community event offers families the opportunity to join together to celebrate breastfeeding successes, acknowledge challenges, and challenge social stigma in solidarity.”

Kelowna’s annual Breastfeeding Challenge/Latch on 2017, hosted by Kelowna Breastfeeding Café, takes place at the Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market on Saturday Sept. 30.

Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and the official latch on takes place at 11 a.m.

Those in attendance will be eligible to win a breast pump, donated by Medela Canada. Families are asked to bring a blanket to sit on and invited to enjoy some children’s entertainment following the latch on.