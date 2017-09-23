Late night fire destroys Black Mountain home

A Kelowna family is safe however they won’t be able to return to their home after Friday night fire

A home on Garner Road in the Black Mountain area of Kelowna suffered extensive damage after a fire last night that was caused by candles burning in the home.

Sixteen firefighters from the Kelowna Fire Department battled the house blaze, which broke out aound 11:30 p.m. last night in the single-family home in the 1700 block of Garner.

As the first crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and 20-foot high flames coming from the reard of the second floor of the residence.

Fire crews battled the flames from the interior to quickly contain and knock down the fire inside and a second hose line contained the fire from spreading to large pine trees around the home.

Unfortunately extensive fire damage did extend to the exterior first and second floors of the home and into the roof/attic space.

Three people and one cat where home at the time but got out safely.

They will be looked after by Emergency Support Services, as they will not be able to get back into the house, because of fire damage.

The fire department says it was able to pin-point the cause as being from burning candles.

Three fire engines, one rescue unit, one tender truck as well as a safety and a command vehicle attended the scene along with BC Ambulance Service, RCMP and Fortis.

Kelowna Fire Department would like to advise the public to always have a working smoke alarm in your home.