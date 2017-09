The Capital News Centre in Kelowna has sprung a leak.

While details are few at this point, staff at the recreation centre in the Mission area of the city confirmed Thursday afternoon it had a minor water problem that is currently being fixed.

The building is still open to the public and operating but there are a few areas where the public cannot go while the repair is underway. The repair is expected to be complete very soon.

No other details are being released at this time.