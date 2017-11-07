Learn more about planned Westside power line

B.C. Hydro will update the public on its plans for a second electricity transmission line to the Westside of Okanagan Lake at three open houses planned for this week.

The first will go in Peachland tonight at the community centre. On Wednesday, an open house will be held in Westbank at the Lions Community Centre and on Thursday in Kelowna a third open house will he held at the Coast Capri Hotel. All the open houses will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

B.C.Hydro is planning to build the second transmission line as a back-up to the existing 138 kV line that runs from the Nicola substation near Merritt to the Westbank substation in West Kelowna and serves 22,000 customers. While three different routes are being looked at, B.C. Hydro says the “leading alternative” is one that would also run from the Nicola substation to Westbank, to the north-east of the existing line.