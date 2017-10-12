Legion hosts motorcycle rally

Proceeds from event on Friday will go to B.C. Cancer Foundation

By Kaitlyn Nightingale

On Friday, the Summerland Legion will be holding their second Friday the 13th Motorcycle Rally.

The legion will open at 11 a.m. for registration, and the event is expected to go until 6 p.m. There will be many events throughout the day; including entertainment, burgers and beer for $9 and a poker run.

The poker run will begin at 1 p.m. Riders will purchase a card for $5 and head out to various stations around the valley where they will pick up more cards. The rider at the end of this event who has the best poker hand will win half of the proceeds from the event.

The other half of proceeds will go to the B.C. Cancer Foundation in memory of the legion’s late secretary manager Bob Wolleswinkel.

Wolleswinkel was an active part of the legion’s events each day and held the position for 10 years. He died from cancer in July.

He and his wife could often be seen out motorcycling, making this a great way to honour the work done by Wolleswinkel.

Nearly 125 people came to ride and participate in the event when it was held last May. Events similar to this have been held for numerous years in Port Dover, Ont., where organizer John Dorn grew up.

Dorn hopes that many people will come to the rally, and that this could potentially become an annual event.

The day will finish off with a show and shine, where participants will get the chance to vote on their favourite motorcycle.

Anyone with an interest in motorcycles or looking for a great day of events is invited to register at www.ok13.ca.

For more information, contact John Dorn at 250-404-0318 or jdorn@ok13.ca.